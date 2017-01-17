BREAKING: Another Ford Kuga is ablaze in Johannesburg
Another Ford Kuga fire is ablaze in Johannesburg.
The fire comes a day after Ford SA CEO Jeffery Nemeth announced a safety recall on over 4,500 1.6l EcoBoost Ford Kugas built between 2012-2014.
The company maintains that the Kuga fires were caused by a coolant system fault exacerbated by South Africa's hot climate.
Investigations have revealed that the fires were caused by overheating, which led to cylinder heads cracking and oil leaking.
Recalled vehicles will be subjected to a software update and a check on the cylinder head, he said.
The compulsory safety recall is being made only after 48 of the family SUVs burst into flames since December 2015. Eleven fires occurred this month.
Johannesburg businessman Reshall Jimmy was killed when his Kuga caught fire while he was on holiday in the Wilderness, Western Cape, in December 2015. His family on Tuesday announced they would be launching a class action suite against the motor vehicle company.
More details to follow.
– TMG Digital/The Times
