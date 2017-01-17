The electricity parastatal’s interim chief executive‚ Matshela Koko‚ said he was pleased by the “mere gesture of cooperation”.

“We are currently considering it and while we are busy with it‚ we have decided to suspend their scheduled interruption tomorrow‚ from 06:00 to 08:00‚” he said.

Koko said that Eskom will then make the appropriate announcement during the course of the day following a proper review of the payment plan.

“I would be remiss”‚ Koko added‚ “if I failed to thank the provinces of the Free State and North West‚ particularly their respective Premiers and Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for their timely intervention.

“A thriving Eskom is the oil that greases the wheels of the South African economy. We continue to urge all the defaulting municipalities to come aboard in the interest of our growing nation.”

He reiterated that Eskom would continue to monitor the strict adherence to payment plans and the payment of current accounts. “Any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice in line with the PAJA process.”