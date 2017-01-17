Pensioner who called Hindus 'idol worshippers' gets new legal help
The crimen injuria case against Durban pensioner Dawie Kriel‚ who deeply offended Hindus by describing them as “idol worshipers” on Facebook‚ has been postponed.
Kriel‚ 61‚ from the Bluff‚ appointed a defence attorney shortly before he was expected to plead guilty in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
But the matter was adjourned to January 27 to allow the defence to prepare his plea statement.
Kriel beat a hasty retreat from the court along with his new attorney and a family member.
His post related to fireworks over the Hindu festival of Diwali‚ which prompted him to threaten to “strangle you morons … watching your face turn blue and your tongue pop out”.
The courtroom was divided along political party lines as both ANC and DA supporters filled the public gallery.
Ashwin Trikamjee‚ head of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha‚ made a cameo appearance. Also seen in the public gallery was DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango.
– TMG Digital/The Times
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.