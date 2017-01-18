12 children hospitalised after bee attack
A swarm of bees attacked 16 children at a school on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics rushed to the scene in Umkomaas to administer treatment to the victims.
Robert McKenzie‚ spokesman for Emergency Medical Services‚ said 12 children were taken to hospital.
-TMG Digital/The Times
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.