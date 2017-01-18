 12 children hospitalised after bee attack - Times LIVE
   
Wed Jan 18 16:53:39 SAST 2017

12 children hospitalised after bee attack

Suthentira Govender | 2017-01-18 16:23:05.0

Image by: Gallo Images/ IStock

A swarm of bees attacked 16 children at a school on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in Umkomaas to administer treatment to the victims.

Robert McKenzie‚ spokesman for Emergency Medical Services‚ said 12 children were taken to hospital.

-TMG Digital/The Times

