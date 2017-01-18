At least seven unsuspecting students‚ with four of them having either paid a deposit or administration fee‚ have knocked on the front door of the Brighton on 5th Guesthouse since January 7 in search of the advertised accommodation.

The guesthouse is across the street from the playground.

Guesthouse owner Mary de Villiers‚ who is also a part-time property economics lecturer at NMMU‚ said she thought the first student was lost when she arrived at her house.

“When another student rocked up on Sunday and another on Monday – all looking for 22 Brighton Road‚ I realised this is a scam because 22 is actually the play park‚” De Villiers said.

The advert surfaced on Gumtree in December.

The advert was spotted by police and NMMU who sent an urgent notice on Thursday alerting students.

The address on the accommodation advert was changed that same day‚ from 22 Brighton Drive to 23 Brighton Drive – the location of De Villiers’s guesthouse.

“I am dreading how many more students will show up at my door at the start of February when the ‘lease’ starts‚” De Villiers said.

The advert has since been removed from Gumtree.

It offered a 10-month lease from February to November with a single room priced at R2‚500 a month and an en suite single room at R2‚800.

This story appeared in The Herald.

TMG Digital/The Herald