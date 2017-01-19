That’s according to a tweet by the group’s deputy CEO‚ Ernst Roets‚ who said the dozen would be the “first batch” of charges it would lay‚ staring with Thursday filing at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria.

When questioned on Twitter‚ Roets said: “We're not gonna publish names as we don't want to derail the investigation.”

He also posted that they are “all cases of incitement to commit crime where victims are targeted based on their ethnicity”.

Roets’ announcement came two days after what Afriforum said was the signing of an “historic cooperative agreement” with the SAPS on “an integrated approach to building safety and strengthening community participation in the fight against crime”.

“The SAPS today officially acknowledged AfriForum’s security structure as a partner in the fight against crime. Through this kind of cooperation we can make South Africa a safer place‚” its Head of Community Safety‚ Ian Cameron‚ said on Tuesday.

Roets’ tweets on Wednesday drew some heat.

@ErnstRoets @anton50new Poor baby, after 350 years of unrelenting slaughter n oppression of black people you can't take retaliatory speech on social media — Sephula Lebamang (@PretyBoySephula) January 18, 2017

@Ceego_Soulchild No I didn't. I was in kindergarden when apartheid ended. Did you file charges against King Shaka for his crimes? — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) January 18, 2017

- TMG Digital