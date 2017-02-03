Bingchang Liao (24)‚ and Jiawei Yang (27)‚ made a second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ February 02‚ 2017.

"Proceedings took a form of a plea bargain after the two tourists comprehended that the evidence against them was insurmountable‚" the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

The duo was found guilty for unlawful possession of rhino horn and ivory.

The two men were sentenced to five years imprisonment term‚ suspended for five years‚ and ordered to pay an amount of R35‚000 each‚ half of which will be go into the Western Cape Nature Conservation Board and the other half to Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).

In addition‚ "The pair were declared as undesirable persons and are subsequently banned from entering the Republic of South Africa and also ordered to leave the country immediately".