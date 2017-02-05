The hostel has been the theatre of a spate of attacks.

The hostel and its security were also investigated by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Community Activist Vanessa Burger‚ in a statement‚ said that a man had been shot and killed at an intersection close to the hostel.

She said he was a key witness in another murder case before court.

"Victim Number 73‚ boyfriend and witness to the murder of the young Glebelands woman‚ allegedly killed by her former lover exactly a week ago‚ had apparently just been gunned down at the MegaCity intersection‚" she said.

Burger said that victim had fled his room at the hostel after his partner was murdered a week before.

"Since fleeing immediately after his partner’s murder‚ the former Block 57 resident was reportedly seen returning with his belongings to Glebelands on Friday."

"Although the victim was rumoured to have previously enjoyed a cordial relationship with some of the thugs and hitmen at the old blocks‚ he remained a key witness to a Glebelands murder. And Glebelands murder witnesses do not enjoy high life expectancy. It is easy to ensure there is ‘insufficient evidence’ in a docket if the key witness is dead‚ a tactic that also effectively deters others from seeking justice‚" she added.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the man had been shot in the head. She added that investigations were continuing and the motive for the slaying was unknown

