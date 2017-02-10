Cape Flats arms dealing case postponed after accused fails to pitch up

The weapons were stolen from a police armoury and it eventually ended up in the wrong hands.

Cape Town businessman Irshaad Laher and Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves were scheduled to appear before the High Court in Cape Town on Friday. But Raves did not arrive.

His counsel‚ Estelle Killian‚ told the court that he was unable to travel due to ill health. Killian said Raves is under treatment after spending three months in an intensive care unit and that his doctor had advised that he would be “fit for duty” next month.

Judge Andre le Grange was not impressed. “Next time your client must be here‚” he told Killian.

Laher is accused of purchasing guns from former police colonel Chris Prinsloo who was sentenced to 18 years in prisonlast year for theft of guns from the police armoury in Vereeniging. The guns ended up in Cape Town – sold to gangsters.

Prinsloo‚ who was in charge of the armoury‚ admitted to stealing 2 400 guns over a 10 year period. Prinsloo and Laher apparently met in Gauteng when Laher was a police reservist.

Raves was also linked to the illicit gun trade. Police seized an assortment of guns - including assault rifles and small calibre arms - when he was arrest in August last year.

Le Grange postponed the matter to May 12 for the defence and prosecution to exchange documents before a trial date is set.

The “voluminous” documents include results of ballistic tests and cell phone records apparently linking Laher and Raves to the crime.

Both men are out on bail.

