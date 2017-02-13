Paul O'Sullivan arrested - reports
Several reports are quoting forensic investigator Paul O’ Sullivan’s lawyer Willie Spies as confirming that he has been arrested.
Spies told eNCA he was taken into custody a short while ago in Centurion.
No further details of the charges are available at this stage‚ according to eNCA.
Contacted by TMG Digital police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said: "I'm not in a position to call or confirm. Our policy is not to identify an arrested person until they have appeared in court; if there is any change I will advise you."
O'Sullivan has accused acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane of trying to obstruct his investigation into him.
This story is developing.
