This is because residents in the wider Randburg area have been warned of no water for three days - and that it will take a further two days to bring it back to the tap. So showers are not possible.

The announcements overnight and this morning by Johannesburg Water were bleak for residents in the north-west of the city.

"Warning Randburg Residents: Emergency water supply interruption taking place now due to a major damaged bulk line from Linden reservoir."

This was followed by a morning alert: "Linden Tower: Empty". Affected suburbs include Robindale‚ Darrenwood‚ Ferndale‚ Linden‚ Blairgowrie‚ Linden Extension.

"Blairgowrie Reservoir: Dropping fast." Areas to be affected: Bordeaux Ext.2‚ Hurlingham Ext.5‚ Bordeaux‚ Craighall Ext.2‚ Blairgowrie‚ Oerder Park‚ Craighall‚ Glenadrienne‚ Craighall Park."

Another affected area‚ although the reason was not entirely clear‚ was towards the east.

"Kensington Tower: Empty." Affected areas are Bryanbrink‚ Daniel Brinkpark‚ Bryanston Ext.5‚ Lyme Park Ext.3‚ Bryanston West Ext.1‚ Lyme Park Ext.4‚ Kensington.

Johannesburg Water said on its social media account that the repairs are estimated to take three days to be done. It was planning to deploy water tanks.