Fighters model smart look for Valentine's Day - Taking a lead from love-struck Malema?
A hot mess or a look of love? Five members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are modelling a new look for the ladies on Valentine's Day.
The five-some are in smart white suits‚ with white ties and red shirts‚ in a photo shared by Nchema @ShottaZee‚ on the party's official Twitter account‚ with the message: "Happy Valentines‚ Fighters".
Happy Valentines, Fighters. #FearFokl pic.twitter.com/5OTifNtGdE— Nchema (@ShottaZee) February 14, 2017
It's quite a change from the worker-style overalls the party faithful have adopted‚ but they've kept the berets.
They didn't share any details about themselves in the post‚ but are they hoping to be as happy in love as their commander in chief Julius Malema?
Juju is openly enjoying his love life since he married Mantwa. He's shared his joy on social media and told Real Talk's Anele Mdoda last year that his wife "completes me".
The first couple of the EFF tied the knot in December 2014 at a luxurious private ceremony in Malema’s home town of Seshego.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.