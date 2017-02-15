IN PICTURES: Chaotic seven vehicle crash causes major delays on Gauteng highway

Motorists found themselves stuck in heavy traffic on both the north and south carriageways after a truck and 6 light motor vehicles were involved in a crash after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Emer-G-Med

Emer-G-Med spokesperson‚ Max Cohen‚ described the scene: “The highway was strewn with debris‚ broken car parts and bodies. On arrival paramedics found a scene of chaos.”

“The four dead‚ all occupants of a Citi Golf‚ were declared on scene. Some of the members were ejected from the vehicle on impact."

Photo: Emer-G-Med

Bystanders said the incident allegedly happened after the Golf veered into oncoming traffic. They allege that the car crossed the centre median and hit the truck first before crashing into the other vehicles.

Photo: Emer-G-Med

“Four other people were injured in the collision. One patient was in a critical condition having sustained multiple fractures‚” said Cohen.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police and the SA Police Service are investigating the collision.

- TimesLIVE