'FNB moved my safety deposit box before robbery without telling me‚' victim says

Eva Zieglar said she had stored her box at the Fourways Mall branch and only became aware that the bank had moved her box four days after it was stolen.

She and Nicole Petyt were attending the bail application of Norman Moeli and Maredi Letsoalo‚who were arrested in connection with the theft of the safety deposit boxes in the Randburg branch.

"I got a call from the Randburg branch to say that my deposit box was stolen. I said‚ 'what do you mean?' I went to Fourways and that's when I found out that my box was stolen‚" Ziglar told TimesLIVE.

She said she has lost jewellery worth more than R800 000 and a firearm.

"That [theft of the firearm] is a big headache because it is in someone else's hands now.

"Everything of value that I had was in that box‚" Zieglar added.

Petyt said she has lost all her inherited alum jewellery‚ which she had stored at the FNB Randburg branch.

"That jewellery was all inherited from centuries ago.

"The only thing we got from FNB is that they are sorry for our loss. They have no comprehension."

Petyt said the bank did not contact her to inform her of the theft.

"[Our family] left for holiday on 20 December [2016] and we came back on the 29th.

"As we crossed the border on our way back my husband said‚ 'I wonder what happening in the news' and it was only then that we saw the robbery at FNB."

She said when she went to inquire at the bank‚ she was handed a letter confirming that she had been contacted regarding the theft.

"We are all angry about what happened‚" Petyt said.

They said FNB has offered to pay for excesses of insurance premiums of the victims whose belongings were insured and for the lost documents including identity documents and passports.

