Girl dies‚ scores more in hospital after mystery illness strikes Eastern Cape school

According to the Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo‚ pupils of Bhekizizwe High School started “hallucinating and going hysterical”.

Kupelo said the girls had been rushed to hospitals in the area with a mysterious illness. One was certified dead on arrival at Ngcwanguba community health centre.

“The girl‚ who is said to be around 15‚ died after 8am.”

Kupelo said the pupils suffering from the mystery malady had been admitted to Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli.

According to Kupelo‚ this is not the first reported case in the province.

“Hysteria is common in the former Transkei area. It normally strikes around July‚” he said.

He said they were expecting more cases. ​

- TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE