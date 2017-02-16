The department of education employee‚ Nolovuyo Monwayo‚ died on her way to hospital.

Captain FC van Wyk said two men approached the home of Nolovuyo Monwayo shortly before 9pm on Wednesday night‚ knocked on the door‚ and were met by one of the children.

"[The] two unknown suspects entered the house and demanded to see Nolovuyo Monwayo‚ who was there with her husband‚" he said.

"One suspect remained in the kitchen and ordered the youths‚ aged six and 16 years‚ to keep quiet whilst the other armed suspect entered the bedroom and fired several shots at Noluvuyo‚" van Wyk said.

Nolovuyo died on her way to hospital‚ but her husband‚ Tladi‚ and two children didn't sustain any injuries. Police said the two killers fled the scene and were still at large.

The Station Commander of Langa SAPS Colonel Musawenkosi Mbatha is appealing to the community to come forward with any information regarding the incident by contacting Detective Captain Nozibele Sigenu on 073 121 8067 or Langa SAPS on 021 695 8019.

Alternatively contact Crime Stop on 0860 10111.