Njabulo Ngubane 24‚ from Dube Hostel‚ Soweto‚ was arrested in KwaZulu Natal over the weekend in connection with the murder of the famous eatery's manager‚ Kwesi Hudson‚ as well as another robbery aggravating matter.

He is charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It is believed that Ngubane was arrested in Pomeroy‚ north of Greytown‚ for another business robbery in the area.

The second accused‚ Mduduzi Ngcobo‚ 21‚ was arrested in Dube Hostel Soweto this week and is only charged with armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm which might have been involved to the killing of Hudson last month.

He made his first appearance on Thursday in the Orlando Magistrate's Court before magistrate Anton le Roux.

In November last year‚ the restaurant was robbed with an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbers gained entry as the restaurant was cashing up for the day.

Magistrate Le Roux found both accused did not prove their release was in the interest of justice‚ nor did they prove there were exceptional circumstances that warranted their release.

- TMG Digital