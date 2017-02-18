Power supply interruptions to two Mpumalanga municipalities to continue

"The interruption of supply as a result of non-payment remains an agonising decision for Eskom and is a means of last resort. We hope the municipalities will come up with a sustainable payment plan and thus avert further interruptions for its citizens‚" said Eskom group executive for customer services Ayanda Noah.

In spite of the fact that both the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 and supply agreements with the municipalities empowered Eskom to disconnect electricity completely‚ Eskom has opted for a softer approach of interrupting electricity during certain hours in the day‚ Noah added.