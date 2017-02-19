Port Elizabeth man critical after attack by pitbulls
A Port Elizabeth man is in a critical condition in Livingstone Hospital after he was mauled by two pitbulls on Saturday.
Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said ambulance personnel who were at the scene reported that two dogs escaped from a garden and attacked a man walking by.
The man was very seriously injured and had to be resuscitated at the scene.
TMG Digital/The Herald
