 Port Elizabeth man critical after attack by pitbulls - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sun Feb 19 10:36:09 SAST 2017

Banks accused of price-fixing the rand: What next?

Port Elizabeth man critical after attack by pitbulls

TMG Digital | 2017-02-19 09:41:06.0
A Port Elizabeth man is in a critical condition in Livingstone Hospital after he was mauled by two pitbulls.
Image by: Estelle Ellis

A Port Elizabeth man is in a critical condition in Livingstone Hospital after he was mauled by two pitbulls on Saturday.

Save & Share

Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said ambulance personnel who were at the scene reported that two dogs escaped from a garden and attacked a man walking by.

The man was very seriously injured and had to be resuscitated at the scene.

TMG Digital/The Herald

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X