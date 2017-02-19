Six suspects arrested following torching of houses in Pretoria West
Six suspects were arrested for various crimes following the torching of two houses in Pretoria West on Saturday‚ police said.
Community members alleged that the houses were being used as brothels and drug dens.
Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said that a female suspect had been arrested for public violence after police opened cases of arson and public violence.
“While monitoring and patrolling the area‚ police arrested a further five suspects in three separate incidents: two for dealing with drugs‚ two for possession of stolen property‚ and the fifth for possession of a dangerous weapon‚” Selepe said.
The six suspects would appear in court soon‚ she said.
She urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands and to report any suspicious or criminal activities to their nearest police station.
