T-bone collision leaves one dead‚ two injured

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene to find the bakkie in the middle of the road while the light motor vehicle was found on the side of the road.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the body of a man lying in the in the light motor vehicle showing no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

The two occupants from the bakkie‚ a man and woman‚ were assessed and found to have both sustained moderate injuries‚ he said.

“Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”