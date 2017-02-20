 #AskThePublicProtector – about Pirates’ new coach‚ Tropical Storm Dineo‚ where Gwede got his suit tailored and more - Times LIVE
Mon Feb 20 18:27:15 SAST 2017

Unregistered drug can help 'mercury' man

#AskThePublicProtector – about Pirates’ new coach‚ Tropical Storm Dineo‚ where Gwede got his suit tailored and more

Jan Bornman | 2017-02-20 17:50:11.0
Hashtag #AskThePublicProtector became a source of amusement for South African twitter. File photo
Image by: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Government's official communications channel‚ GCIS‚ hosted public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for a question and answer session earlier on Monday.

Save & Share

Related News

Government's official communications channel‚ GCIS‚ hosted public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for a question and answer session earlier on Monday.

However‚ what was supposed to be an informative session‚ saw the hashtag #AskThePublicProtector‚ soon become a source of amusement for South African twitter.

While GCIS tweeted useful information such as the public protector's toll free line and some of the challenges she faced in office‚ twitter users saw it appropriate to make fun of the situation.

One twitter user tweeted a picture of ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe‚ asking where he got his suit tailored.

While another user asked if Shaka Sisulu‚ who had been implicated in the ANC social media war room stories‚ ever produced evidence about the money he received.

Other twitter users wanted the public protector to investigate last week's tropical storm‚ Dineo‚ which wreaked havoc on Mozambique's coast‚ but faded when it reached South Africa.

While GCIS's intention was for the country to get to know the public protector and her office‚ other users wanted to know if she planned on investigating the announcement of Orlando Pirate's new coach.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X