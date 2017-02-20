allowfullscreen

Government's official communications channel‚ GCIS‚ hosted public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for a question and answer session earlier on Monday.

However‚ what was supposed to be an informative session‚ saw the hashtag #AskThePublicProtector‚ soon become a source of amusement for South African twitter.

While GCIS tweeted useful information such as the public protector's toll free line and some of the challenges she faced in office‚ twitter users saw it appropriate to make fun of the situation.

One twitter user tweeted a picture of ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe‚ asking where he got his suit tailored.

While another user asked if Shaka Sisulu‚ who had been implicated in the ANC social media war room stories‚ ever produced evidence about the money he received.

#AskThePublicProtectorWill Shaka ever produce the receipts regarding the R50 million as he said? pic.twitter.com/gSnyadw3or — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 20, 2017

Other twitter users wanted the public protector to investigate last week's tropical storm‚ Dineo‚ which wreaked havoc on Mozambique's coast‚ but faded when it reached South Africa.

Do we really deserve #Dineo while we stiil have JZuma mara? investigate pls #AskThePublicProtector — It's A Boy Gal Thing (@RytAboutNow) February 20, 2017

#AskThePublicProtector....can you investigate why the cyclone is called Dineo not Patjutju phela that thing is dangerous like patjutju — #Ubumnandi#AllToYou (@limit_less_love) February 20, 2017

Does Dineo Know that there is a place called Nkandla? #AskThePublicProtector — Geoffrey (@Geoffre81134102) February 20, 2017

While GCIS's intention was for the country to get to know the public protector and her office‚ other users wanted to know if she planned on investigating the announcement of Orlando Pirate's new coach.