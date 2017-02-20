They did not say where or how the children had been found‚ but said the suspect was still at large.

Police said earlier that on Saturday morning a "man known as Tebogo Molefe came and called 29 children‚ aged between 13 and 15 years‚ to hire a taxi to Khutsong for a soccer match”.

“The children did as instructed and trusted the man because he was their soccer coach. They arrived at Khutsong South play grounds and waited for him.

At 17:00‚ he arrived and chose nine girls and six boys and he took them to Oberholzer train station with a taxi.” From there‚ he had taken them to Standard House town in Simmonds Street in Johannesburg‚ police said.