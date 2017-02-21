Gauteng provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said contrary to earlier reports‚ it wasn't the Isibonelwesihle Secondary School which had been set alight‚ but the local post office.

We just checked the school is not burning but the post office. We are now in a meeting at the Duduza police station with some stakeholders — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 21, 2017

"What I can confirm is that the post office had been set alight and that members of the public order policing unit had been deployed to the area‚" Masondo said.

He said no arrests had been made and police would be investigating the cause of the fire.

Residents of Duduza protested on Monday‚ saying they were dissatisfied with Gibela‚ a railway manufacturer situated in nearby Nigel which hadn't been employing people from the area.

“Gibela is not hiring us just like many other companies situated around here. Instead they hire people from Tembisa‚ Daveyton and Soweto. All these people have to catch taxis to get here but we can just walk‚” Lerato Tsotetsi told TMG Digital on Monday.

Tsotetsi said that on Monday a Duduza councillor had told the aggrieved community that they were not employable due to their lack of skills.

“They just said we don't qualify without good reason‚ even though they had promised us jobs in the past‚” added Tsotesti.