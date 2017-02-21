WATCH: SANDF flexes its muscle as rain pelts down in Durban

The vibrant colours of military dress uniforms stood out in gloomy Durban weather as the center-piece of Armed Forces Day commenced on Tuesday.

Thousands of soldiers have descended on Durban for the showcase of military might.

On Monday evening, this show of force was apparent as the armed forces showed off its night-time shooting capability at Blue Lagoon, at the mouth of the Umgeni River.

Not even the wet weather could dampen the spirits of the men and women in uniform and the country's military wowed thousands of Durbanites who turned out to watch the live integrated firing of infantry weapons, air defence artillery assets and long range field artillery weapons that lit the eThekwini skyline.

By Tuesday morning, when President Jacob Zuma had arrived ahead of his anticipated address at the official commemoration of Armed Forces Day, the rain had not yet abated.

But still the pomp and ceremony continued, with flag bearers marching down Masabalala Yengwa Avenue towards the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the proceedings were set to take place.