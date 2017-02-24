Uitenhage woman‚ 95‚ raped and strangled
An elderly woman has died after being raped and strangled in Uitenhage.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the 95-year-old woman’s body was found on the floor of her lounge in Luyt Street‚ Uitenhage at about 5.30pm on Thursday.
“A neighbour was bringing some food for the elderly woman when she discovered the body‚” Nkohli said.
“It is believed that the victim was raped and then strangled with a telephone cord.”
Nkohli said the motive was unknown as nothing appeared to be missing from the house. He asked anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Jacques Nell at 041 996 4581.
– TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE
