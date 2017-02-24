A student was shot with rubber bullets when he got caught in the crossfire between police and protesters during the anti-foreigner march in Pretoria on Friday.

Sello Tshatswayo told TimesLIVE he was trying to hail a taxi on his way home from school in the Tshwane CBD.

"They just started shooting, we were in a group and we all just ran in different directions," Tshatswayo said.

Dozens of foreign-owned shops and properties have been attacked in Atteridgeville‚ Mamelodi and Pretoria West in the past week‚ raising concerns of an outbreak of xenophobic violence.

Anti-foreigner marchers left a trail of destruction on their 15km march to Pretoria CBD‚ tearing down makeshift shelters of pilgrims camping outside the Tshwane Events Centre along WF Nkomo street where a weekend-long church service is held.

Police fired rubber bullets to try disperse protesters as well as the large number of foreign nationals who gathered together for safety.

Back in Atteridgeville‚ where marchers blocked all the main roads with burning tyres and rubble early in the morning‚ no establishment was opened for business.

Residents are now gearing for the worst in anticipation of the group's return from Pretoria CBD.

“It was bad in the morning. It was really scary as now anybody who was not part of the march was becoming a target. They even uprooted trees and damaged highways' side barriers‚” a resident who only wanted to be identified as Molefe said.