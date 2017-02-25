Construction worker critical after falling three storeys in Fourways

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the paramedics from ER24‚ the local fire department and other services had arrived on the scene shortly before midnight on Friday to find the man lying at the bottom of the site.

Rescue paramedics from ER24 made use of rope rescue equipment to access the victim.

“The paramedics found that he sustained a severe head injury. He was later placed on life support on scene.

“A construction bucket and a crane on site was used to hoist the man to the top of the site where he was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care‚” Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known‚ he said.