Lucky number R290 million for Cape Town architects
A home in Miami was recently sold for R290-million‚ the highest price for a family house in the area in two years – and it was completed by a Cape Town architectural firm.
SAOTA director Mark Bullivant said they were commissioned by property developers in Miami.
The grand 1 865 square metre beach house opens on to the activity of the canal‚ has tranquil water features and large open spaces. It seems R290-million is a lucky number for the company.
The company designed a Bantry Bay mansion and was sold last year for that amount to a German businessman. The buyer paid cash.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.