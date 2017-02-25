 Lucky number R290 million for Cape Town architects - Times LIVE
   
Sat Feb 25 15:15:42 SAST 2017

Lucky number R290 million for Cape Town architects

Nashira Davids | 2017-02-25 14:44:27.0
The grand 1 865 square metre beach house opens on to the activity of the canal‚ has tranquil water features and large open spaces. It seems R290-million is a lucky number for the company.
Image by: SAOTA

A home in Miami was recently sold for R290-million‚ the highest price for a family house in the area in two years – and it was completed by a Cape Town architectural firm.

US_MIA_PineTree_Ext 005_001_df_em_e.jpg 

SAOTA director Mark Bullivant said they were commissioned by property developers in Miami.

US_MIA_PineTree_Ext 003_001b_df_mvdb_em_f.jpg 

US_MIA_PineTree_Ext 002_002_df_em_f.jpg 

The company designed a Bantry Bay mansion and was sold last year for that amount to a German businessman. The buyer paid cash.

US_MIA_PineTree_Ext 003_003_df_em_e.jpg 

