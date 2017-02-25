Pilot dies in helicopter crash near Port St Johns
An East London pilot died this morning when his helicopter crashed near a Port St Johns village this morning.
Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the helicopter crashed into bushes of Mpande village. He said the helicopter was flying above the Indian Ocean from Port St Johns towards Coffee Bay when the pilot lost control and crashed.
The unidentified pilot died on the scene although villagers had rushed to his aid.
"Community members who witnessed the crash rushed to the scene and managed to move one male from the helicopter. He was flying alone‚" Kupelo said.
TMG Digital/Daily Dispatch
