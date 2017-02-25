They said the three suspects‚ aged between 23 and 32‚ had been traced and arrested in Belfast on Friday. They will appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder‚ house robbery‚ attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Sue Howarth‚ 64‚ and her partner Robin Lynn‚ 66‚ were attacked by armed suspects on their farm Marchland in the early hours of Sunday February 19.

The suspects shot Howarth and severely assaulted her partner before robbing them of their camera‚ cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. They then forced the couple into their blue Nissan double cab bakkie and dumped them in bushes along the road.

A passer-by discovered the victims in the bushes and immediately alerted the police who swiftly responded and arranged for them to be taken to hospital for medical treatment. However‚ Howarth succumbed to her injuries two days later while still in hospital.

When found‚ she was apparently naked and bound.

Her partner Lynn‚ who was stabbed several times and burnt with a blowtorch‚ was discharged from hospital on Wednesday‚ according to reports.

Police said profiling of the three suspects was underway to determine their possible involvement in other crimes.