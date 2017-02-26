“Shortly after 12pm‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found one of the vehicles in the middle of the road and the other in a ditch on the side of the road. A woman was found next to one of the vehicles with fatal injuries.

“It is believed that she was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. There was nothing that could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said three men were found trapped in the vehicles. Paramedics managed to extricate them and treat them for their serious injuries. They were later transported to nearby hospitals.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. However‚ it is believed that the wet road conditions might have been a contributing factor. The police will be investigating the cause‚” Vermaak said.