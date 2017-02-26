Small aircraft crashes nears Port St Johns
A small aircraft crashed near Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.
Eastern Cape department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the aircraft crashed into the bushes at Mpande village.
He said the aircraft was flying above the Indian Ocean from Port St Johns towards Coffee Bay when the pilot lost control and crashed.
"Community members who witnessed the crash rushed to the scene and managed to move one male from the helicopter. He was flying alone.
"The pilot is at St Dominic Hospital in a stable condition‚" Kupelo said.
-TMG Digital/Daily Dispatch
