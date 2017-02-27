Asylum seeker paid R1500 for fake documents

Victor‚ who works as a gardener in Edenvale and only wants to be identified by his first name‚ was at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre to renew his asylum permit in February. While standing in a long queue outside the centre‚ he was approached by a “friendly” man who introduced himself as Dave.

“He greeted me and said he would help make the process of getting my asylum fast. He said he knew someone inside. Dave said he would have my asylum paper ready in two hours time. I had to give him R1500 – that would ensure I get a six-month permit‚” he says.

Victor thought it “was worth it” because he was already liable for a R1000 “overstay” fine before the centre would process his application.

He returned to the centre to meet Dave the next day.

“Dave showed me a few new asylum papers in his bag. He said he was delivering them to his clients. He told me that all I needed was his number and I will never have to come to Home Affairs again and go through the stress of queuing for long hours‚” says Victor.

They met on Es’kia Mphahlele Drive near the centre and Victor waited at a nearby restaurant while his papers were processed. Dave “took the originals [asylum papers] to his connection” inside the centre.

Victor returned to the restaurant a few hours later where Dave gave him his permit. Victor says the document looked authentic. “The file number was there. It even indicated that he had paid my fine. I gave him the R1500.”

“He told me not to tell anyone outside the Home Affairs office about his business. He said I was lucky to meet him because many people do not know about his business. He preferred working with people in the location‚” says Victor.

But a vendor sitting outside the restaurant told Victor he had been sold fake asylum papers.

“She said she had tried to call to me and warn me‚ but I didn’t notice her. At first‚ I did not believe her‚ until she showed me her own paper. There was a big difference. The stamp was not the same. I tried to call Dave‚ but his phone was off‚” he says.

Victor says he threw away the fake document. He plans to apply for a new one this week.

Home Affairs spokesman Thabo Mokgola has cautioned asylum seekers against “unscrupulous” scammers. “Home Affairs services are only offered within our premises by staff that are identifiable by uniform. We strongly advise asylum seekers to guard against unscrupulous elements around Home Affairs waiting to exploit their vulnerability.”

Originally published on GroundUp. Read the original story here.

- TMG Digital/GroundUp