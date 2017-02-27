In CCTV footage‚ car guard Siya Dlamini is seen being brutally stabbed by two attackers on Beach Road in Amanzimtoti on Friday night.

Dlamini‚ 27‚ from KwaMakhutha‚ was back at work on Monday. He said that while he is afraid his attackers may return‚ he has to work to support his family.

Dlamini‚ who sustained five stab wounds in the back and neck‚ said he has been working as a car guard for 12 years in the coastal town south of Durban after having difficulty finding a job.

"I support my four-year-old daughter and grandmother with the money I make. If it is a busy day I make R300 or R150 on a quiet day.

"I am afraid‚ but I have to work to support my family‚" said Dlamini.

George Snodey‚ part of the neighbourhood watch in the area‚ posted the video on Facebook‚ appealing to the public to raise money for the injured man.

"I have raised R1000 thus far. I want to show him that he is being rewarded for his good work.

"He was stabbed a few times after he refused to let car thieves steal a vehicle in front of a block of flats. The attackers had initially tried at another spot where the car guard was. He swore at them and told them to eff off. They then waited for him a bit higher up the road‚" said Snodey.

He said this Dlamini had a few months ago‚ with the help of other car guards‚ apprehended a suspect who was in a car trying to steal it.

"We have a dilemma here where people don’t want the illegal car guards. It is understandable as we arrest a lot of them for various crimes like theft‚ housebreaking and robbery.

"But there are some really honest good guys out there doing their job‚ and if they are chased away and cannot earn a honest living ‚ they are going to resort to crime. They also supply us with invaluable leads."

Snodey said after Dlamini’s release from hospital on Sunday he was back at work.

"He needs to earn the money. Being in hospital he has not been able to earn any money on the weekend."

- TMG Digital/The Times