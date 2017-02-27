Sibongile Mzila and children Hlengiwe‚ Lungisani and Mlungisi were killed in the south Durban attack.

Mzila's daughter Nompilo‚ 27‚ survived the shooting. She said both men had raped her.

Three cellphones and DVDs were taken.

According to police the duo had earlier robbed and shot eight patrons at a tavern in the township. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

The family’s screams and the sounds of multiple gunshots alerted neighbours who summoned the police.

A Flying Squad officer shot and killed one of the gunmen‚ who had been arrested two months ago for possession of an unlicenced firearm. He had been out on bail.

Police tracked his alleged accomplice to a house in Umlazi N section on Monday morning.

Nompilo told the Sunday Times that she wished the second suspect dead‚ because he had robbed her of her family. Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: “A revolver believed to [have been used in the crime] was recovered. He will appear in court soon."