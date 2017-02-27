This comes in the wake of reports by the Sunday Times over the weekend that he upped his salary by 350% and demanded a chauffeur and a limitless cellphone package.

"The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s Board of Control (PRASA Board) have unanimously agreed to terminate the secondment of the Acting Group CEO Mr. Collins Letsoalo with immediate effect‚" the agency said in a statement released on Monday evening.

"The PRASA Board would like to place on record that that no Board resolution was adopted regarding such a salary increase nor payment of an annual salary package of R5.9 million‚" the statement said.

"In fact‚ the agreed and official salary remains the R1.3 million annual package which was approved by the Minister of Transport (Dipuo Peters) as the terms of the secondment package which were agreed upon by Mr.

Letsoalo‚" Prasa added. Just a month after his arrival at the rail agency‚ Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.

Letsoalo was appointed as the state entity's acting CEO in July last year and tasked with saving the embattled organisation after former CEO Lucky Montana resigned amid allegations of irregular and wasteful expenditure related to tenders. However‚ in a media briefing on Monday morning‚ Letsoalo denied ever increasing his salary‚ stating that the board had done so‚ a claim contradicted by the board later the same day.

The agency also said it had already started looking for someone to replace Letsoalo.

- TMG Digital