Property mogul Cosmas Cavaleros 'on life support after gunmen ordeal'

A source told Times Media online Cavaleros was on life support at a private hospital in Pretoria. He is believed to have been driving his luxury Bentley in Menlyn Maine shopping mall parking lot at midday when he was approached by gunmen.

Tshwane central policeman Jan Sepati said "the man believed to Cavaleros tried to to get away but lost control of the car and crashed into a boom gate".

A source said the vehicle's airbags deployed before Cavaleros had a heart attack.

Paramedics took him by ambulance to a private hospital. Sepati said police did not have a description of the gunmen‚ how many there had been or what vehicle they used. He said no shots had been fired.

The Cavaleros group develops and owns properties in Sandton and Eastgate office park‚ owns Village View Mall in Bedfordview and Norwood Mall.

Efforts to reach the family were unsuccessful.