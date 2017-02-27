Public relations manager‚ Tracy Gilpin said they had no choice.

The organisation has noted a dramatic increase in passive and active abuse which means they have had to increase their services and stretch their already limited financial resources. Passive abuse takes the form of lack of shelter‚ exposure to extreme weather conditions‚ starvation and untreated illness.

Active abuse includes strangulation‚ rape‚ drowning and beatings.

"It costs R2000 on average to keep one dog per month in our facilities‚ to feed‚ house and medically care for it. The minute a dog starts needing our help its costing us money” said Gilpin.

TEARS also picks up stray animals. Only one in five of these animals are claimed by its owner. It is becoming increasingly difficult to house the unclaimed pets.

Dogs that are put up for adoption costs R650. The fee covers sterilization‚ tick and flea treatment‚ micro chipping and deworming. Some dogs stay up to two years before they are adopted.

"We do 9000 medical surgeries a year. We are incurring millions of rands on other people’s animals‚" she said.

This announcement has been difficult for staff who have had to turn away animals who either need medical intervention or food and shelter.

"If we can’t help an animal in desperate need… we have to either send it back to its owners or have it put to sleep which is extremely heartbreaking for our staff."

Many low income pet owners depend on the organisations for veterinary services. However‚ Gilpin gave the assurance that they would continue to operate in disadvantaged areas.

While they would continue to charge "welfare prices" they could afford some operations or provide shelter for all animal.

The organisation receives the bulk of its funds from private donors including schools.

"We need businesses and corporates to come on board. It is so difficult for them to hear us when so many charities are also asking for money."

The animal rescue organisation will be hosting their popular sleep-a-thon this month were people pay R200 to sleep in the kennels. After the event they will re-evaluate their finances and hopes to resume all their operations.

- TMG Digital/The Times