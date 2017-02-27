Earth Hour is an annual global event during which people are encouraged to switch off their lights on the last Saturday in March from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time as a symbolic gesture marking the environmental challenges facing the planet.

This year‚ WWF-SA has decided to go one step further for Earth Hour by asking people to sign a petition addressed to Eskom‚ which has been stalling over the implementation of renewable energy contracts.

Since 2016‚ Eskom has refused to sign further contracts under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme‚ which would put more renewable energy on the grid.

The utility is resolutely pursuing an electricity programme that relies heavily on coal and is actively promoting an expensive nuclear build.

Dr Morné du Plessis‚ CEO of WWF South Africa‚ said: “In order to avoid the extreme impacts of runaway climate change‚ we need to reduce our carbon emissions urgently by introducing more renewable energy into the energy mix. Yet the bulk of South Africa’s carbon emissions come from electricity generated by fossil fuels such as coal and oil. This has to change.

“We know that Eskom has the power to unblock this hold-up‚ and thus enable all the socio-economic and environmental benefits that will result from the renewable energy programme. By signing this petition‚ South Africans will be calling on the utility to exercise this power for the greater good of all.” The petition can be signed here. Earth Hour is on March 25 2017 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.