In one incident‚ last week‚ there was a burglary at the house of police officer working at the SAPS Stablisation Unit. In addition to some personal belongs‚ his uniforms were stolen. His brother‚ also an officer‚ lives with him. The thieves took his brother's uniform too.

Six people from Khayelitsha were arrested in connection with the burglary and are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

In another case officers were investigating the murder of a man in Hanover Park on Monday. While searching a house in the area‚ the officers were shot at by a man believed to be a suspect.

The man jumped from a vehicle and fired several shots. He tried to flee but police caught up with him.

"Police will continue working around the clock to apprehend the perpetrators of crime and bring them to book. The Philippi Police will maintain a zero tolerance approach towards criminals‚" said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

- TMG Digital/The Times