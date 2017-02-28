Ngcobo is applying for bail‚ and appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s court on Tuesday. His attorney‚ Sizwe Cele‚ said that the application had not been concluded and that proceedings would continue on March 10.

In court on Tuesday‚ the State led evidence in opposition of bail‚ while cross examination of the investigating officer in the case began‚ but could not be concluded. It is here that legal teams will pick up from‚ when the case reconvenes.

The 26-year-old faces charges of murder‚ attempted murder‚ kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Ngcobo‚ a South African National Defence Force rifleman stationed at 8SAI in Upington in the Northern Cape‚ is accused of going on a rampage two weeks ago after suspecting that his girlfriend had cheated on him.

He is understood to have driven to Ntuzuma‚ Durban‚ from Upington and stands accused of storming the family home while looking for his girlfriend.

Nokwanda Mbambo was shot and another relative was wounded.

A short while later‚ after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend's brother to enlist his help in a search for his girlfriend‚ a policeman was wounded while attempting to confront Ngcobo.

A third person was also injured.

Ngcobo spent two days on the run before arriving at his family homestead in Ebuhleni‚ Inanda‚ in civilian clothes‚ allegedly still carrying his military-issue assault rifle.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE