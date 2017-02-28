According to the Mortality and Causes of Death in SA report released on Tuesday by the Statistician-General Pali Lehohla‚ most of the victims in these 51 227 tragedies were young‚ between the ages of 15 and 19 (44‚7%)‚ and 20 and 24 (46‚3%).

Lehohla said assault‚ which accounts for 14‚1% of the cases‚ was the second most common form of death‚ particularly in males.

The data shows that males had the higher proportions of accidental deaths‚ with the gap much wider at age group 15 to 29 where as many as 57‚2% of male deaths were cause dby accidents compared to 15‚2% of females in the same age group.

He said the group "like driving fast‚ they like their guns".

The report notes accidental hanging and strangulation accounted for 80‚6 % of deaths due to "other accidental threats to breathing".

There were 1411 reported deaths due to smoke‚ fire and flames‚ drowning‚ 4‚4% of the total. Suicide accounted for 485 (0‚9%) deaths.

There are 15 880 deaths attributed to "exposure" to "unspecified factors"‚ followed by mechanical forces (firearms‚ explosions‚ knives and swords) at 5 573‚ threats to breathing (strangulation) at 4 872‚ smoke‚ and fire and flames at 2 360.

Venomous animals and plants claimed 62 lives‚ while 939 people died of deadly substances.

Three-quarters of accidental deaths are inadequately classified which results in high percentage of misclassifications.

Stats SA codes such death as "other external causes of accidental injury or event of undetermined intent" in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

- TMG Digital/The Times