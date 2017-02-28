According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE)‚ examination sessions at seven centres in the Free State were cancelled with two learners in two centres in Limpopo affected and 16 learners at one centre in Mpumalanga.

“So far‚ these are the only three that we are aware of‚ but we feel that three is too much – there shouldn't be any‚” said Department of Basic Education spokesperson Troy Martens.

“We now are working with the provinces to find suitable dates and venues for these students [who were affected] to write their exams‚” she added.

More than 92 000 candidates have enrolled nationally to sit for the Supplementary examinations across 5 928 centres which will continue until 30 March. These are learners who are hoping to upgrade their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results in order to obtain a pass in grade 12.

Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga has appealed to members of the public to refrain from disrupting schools when protesting.

In a statement‚ the department said “Protests of this nature will impact negatively on the prospects of these young people who are trying to etch out a future and [become] contributing members of society. The actions of these protesters who infringe on citizens right to education needs to be condemned by all caring members of society.”

As a result of the protests the department says it has “been forced to make alternative plans to accommodate the learners.

“In support of learners writing supplementary examinations‚ the department has prepared recorded lessons for 11 subjects as part of the Second Chance Matric Support Programme. The lessons are available on various selected community radio stations and more information on this can be found on the DBE website‚” it said.

