Tue Feb 28 23:32:33 SAST 2017

'You should have long been fired' - Mbalula to Marawa in twar

Neo Goba | 2017-02-28 22:24:42.0
Fikile Mbalula
Image by: Sunday Times

Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ never shy to engage in a Twitter smackdown‚ is feuding with sports presenter Robert Marawa - and shots are being fired.

The SABC radio host has accused the sports ministry of acting like Tarzan - and of trying to get him fired.

And when Mbalula tried to reprimand him for his "usual hot air"‚ Marawa got Twitter abuzz by retaliating with this comment: "That's usually your department".

The social media fight started after Times Media Group Sports Editor Mninawa Ntloko earlier tweeted that Mbalula had intimated on Tuesday that Durban could lose the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to cost challenges.

Marawa then weighed in the debate and said "This we knew when they were busy acting like Tarzan!!"

This is how it all went down:

Marawa currently hosts 083 Sports @ 6 on the radio station.

When contacted for comment‚ Marawa said: "I'm good thanks".

Earlier on Tuesday‚ Mbalula announced that South Africa's playground city‚ Durban‚ may not be able to hold the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Despite successfully bidding for the Games‚ the country has been unable to come to agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation over paying for the tournament.

The Commonwealth Games in Durban would be the first to be held in Africa.

The Games‚ which were awarded to the City in 2015‚ had been earmarked to start on July 18‚ on former President Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

According to authorities‚ a budget of R6.4-billion rand has already been set aside for the Games.

