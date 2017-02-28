The SABC radio host has accused the sports ministry of acting like Tarzan - and of trying to get him fired.

And when Mbalula tried to reprimand him for his "usual hot air"‚ Marawa got Twitter abuzz by retaliating with this comment: "That's usually your department".

@robertmarawa @MbalulaFikile @ntlokom shots fired! Man Down! I repeat man down! "Usual hot air that is usually your department" — Isaac Khithika (@isaac_khithika) February 28, 2017

The social media fight started after Times Media Group Sports Editor Mninawa Ntloko earlier tweeted that Mbalula had intimated on Tuesday that Durban could lose the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to cost challenges.

Marawa then weighed in the debate and said "This we knew when they were busy acting like Tarzan!!"

This is how it all went down:

Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula says Durban could loose the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to cost challenges!! Kushubile......... — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) February 28, 2017

@ntlokom This we knew when they were busy acting like Tarzan!! — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 28, 2017

@robertmarawa @ntlokom Y would you equate the dept to Tarzan? Get over your hangover whatever it is Mr Marawa life is too short. — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) February 28, 2017

@robertmarawa @ntlokom Your gripe be honest you never believed in us hosting the Commonwealth games. — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) February 28, 2017

@MbalulaFikile @ntlokom I have no "gripe" FYI.I have a different opinion. Different to u trying to get me fired from MetroFM, that's a gripe — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 28, 2017

@robertmarawa @ntlokom Y will I want you get fired.? Smh,You should have long BEEN fired I defended U. DON'T DIGRESS — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) February 28, 2017

Go to your archives, I defended him from when I was an ANCYL President and SABC wanted to fire him. Amnesia won't assist anyone. https://t.co/ce45e0T8VX — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) February 28, 2017

Marawa currently hosts 083 Sports @ 6 on the radio station.

When contacted for comment‚ Marawa said: "I'm good thanks".

Earlier on Tuesday‚ Mbalula announced that South Africa's playground city‚ Durban‚ may not be able to hold the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Despite successfully bidding for the Games‚ the country has been unable to come to agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation over paying for the tournament.

The Commonwealth Games in Durban would be the first to be held in Africa.

The Games‚ which were awarded to the City in 2015‚ had been earmarked to start on July 18‚ on former President Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

According to authorities‚ a budget of R6.4-billion rand has already been set aside for the Games.