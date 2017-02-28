In a long speech delivered in isiZulu over almost two hours‚ the king started by leading a prayer.

MEC for public works and human settlements Ravi Pillay and finance MEC Belinda Scott were bizarrely singled out by the Zulu monarch for not attending royal functions.

Prior to this‚ the king had thanked every MEC‚ calling each by their names‚ for their "sterling" work and for always apprising him of their work.

Zwelithini asked Premier Willies Mchunu to make them both available.

"I wish you to borrow me MEC Belinda Scott and MEC Ravi Pillay. I just wish for us to work together and much closer. Today I'm extending an open invitation to them to come to the Reed Dance at eNyokeni royal palace.

"Since they are part of my government‚ it looks bad that we are apart. If we speak of a rainbow nation and social cohesion let's do it in a unifying manner. Since you also live here‚ I am also your king‚" said Zwelithini.

When he gave a vote of thanks later‚ Mchunu acknowledged the king's remarks.

"On the two MECs. I hope they heard you‚ Your Majesty. They are listening and they are not children. They are not MEC on their own‚ but they know who put them there. We apologise for any wrong we committed‚ Your Majesty‚" said Mchunu.

The King also complained about the slow progress on the reburshment of his palaces.

"I always hear about the work of portfolio committees but they eventually visited me as well. What pleased me is that they came almost four years after I first invited them to witness what they always discuss at the legislature‚" he said.

"It witnessed first-hand three palaces. I will be glad if an investigation can be done on the Ngwavuma palace where about R10 million that was reportedly used to determine whether the sums are adding up. I'm always insulted with this people saying I'm a thief. I cannot be a thief at my age and I was never raised a thief‚" he said.

The king called on political parties to stop bickering and work together towards a common goal.

"I'm a monarch. All of you‚" he said.

- TMG Digital/The Times