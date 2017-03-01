"I went to purchase a few grocery items at Shoprite retail store at Bara Mall and amongst what I bought was a 48 pack of eggs. When I got home and started unpacking my items‚ mice started coming out of the egg box and spread all over the house - including my bedroom‚ which I'm now afraid to go in‚" said a frightened Tshidi Ndobe.

She estimated there were 10 mice.

"When I went back to Shoprite‚ I received stinking attitude from one of the employees who goes by the name of Gwiliza‚ who accused me of planting these mice inbetween the eggs. He wasn't helpful at all and I am really disappointed in the manner in which he handled this incident‚" she added.

Ndobe said despite the bad attitude she received from Shoprite's employee‚ the store manager was very sympathetic to what had transpired and gave her her refund of R84.99 for the eggs.

When contacted for comment‚ store manager Collin Temane said: "I cannot comment on that‚ let me speak to my manager and see if I’ll be allowed to talk about this."

Ndobe said this has affected her mentally as she can’t cope with what she witnessed. She was even afraid to drive her car as she feared that the mice could be in her vehicle too.

In 2014‚ the City of Johannesburg put aside R2.5-million to fight the scourge of rodents across the metro.

"In recent years rodents have become a challenge in certain areas of Johannesburg such as informal settlements and overcrowded buildings in the inner city‚" Nonceba Molwele‚ member of the mayoral committee for health‚ said at the time.

Molwele said then the metro had developed a plan to eradicate the rat infestation in Johannesburg‚ adding that the strategy would focus on the effectiveness of biological and cultural control factors.