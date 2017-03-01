The defence called its last witness‚ former police officer David Makamu‚ on Wednesday afternoon. Makamu‚ a 59-year-old retired investing officer‚ said he was offered a promotion in exchange for a statement which would implicate Mdluli in the murder of his love rival‚ Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was shot dead on February 17‚ 1999 in the company of police as he went with them to point out the scene of where he had been shot several weeks earlier as he was walking in Vosloorus.

Police claimed that they had been ambushed at the scene and Ramogibe was shot dead.

An inquest cleared Mdluli of any involvement in the murder of the taxi driver.

Ramogibe had had an affair with Mdluli's customary wife‚ Tshidi Buthelezi.

The pair later secretly married.

Makamu said four officers had visited him on three different occasions‚ trying to convince him to write the incriminating statement against Mdluli.

"The contents of the statement was to be that Mdluli had paid for Ramogibe to be killed. I said no. I couldn't make such a statement as I knew nothing about that. I said I won't lie‚" Makamu said.

The team of unidentified officers left and never returned after he threatened to inform his commander of their tactics.

Makamu will face cross-examination on Thursday.

Before he took to the stand‚ Buthelezi's brother Sibusiso testified.

He alleged that he had informed Mdluli of the rumours that his older sister was having an affair.

Buthelezi told the court that Mdluli was calm when he heard the news.

"I can't be specific about his reaction right now. He is generally a calm person so when I told him about this‚ he wasn't surprised‚" Sibusiso said.

"He remained calm but I don't think he knew about it before. We spoke about it‚" he added.

Mdluli and Mthunzi's charges emanate from accusations that they terrorised Ramogibe's family as well as Tshidi's friends as they tried to establish the couple's whereabouts.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mdluli says this was all part of a ploy to block his rise to a police commissioner position.

The case continues on Thursday.