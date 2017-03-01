Missing Durban woman found dead at dumpsite

The woman‚ of BB Section in Umlazi‚ had been missing for several days.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that members of the K9 Unit had spotted her car. "In the early hours of Tuesday morning her vehicle was spotted at KwaNdengezi area with four male occupants inside. Police chased the vehicle. The fleeing suspects lost control of the car which overturned. They were immediately arrested‚" she said.

The suspects led police to a dumpsite where the woman's body was found.

"The suspects pointed out the body of the woman at a dumpsite in KwaNdengezi. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder was opened at KwaNdengezi police station‚" she said.

The four will be charged with murder and kidnapping.