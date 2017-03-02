BREAKING: Bonginkosi Khanyile expected to be released this morning

Khanyile won his Constitutional Court case on Wednesday and was granted bail of R250.

He spent more than 150 days in custody after being arrested during often violent protests at the Durban University of Technology in September 2016.

The Economic Freedom Fighters‚ including party leader Julius Malema who submitted an affidavit to the Constitutional Court in support of Khanyile‚ said he had been incarcerated for so long because authorities had decided to make an example of him.

Dunstan Farrell‚ of Farrell and Associates‚ told TMG Digital one of their attorneys would be at the Westville Prison in Durban to make the payment. He would have been freed on Wednesday afternoon had it not been for administrative issues.

"[The] prison required the original court order [and] would not let him out on a copy‚" said Farrell. The original order will be handed to officials early on Thursday.

Lawyer Nagarsen Singh said on Thursday morning: "I can confirm that my colleague and myself will be at Westville Correctional Services at 8am to facilitate the release of Bonginkosi Khanyile."